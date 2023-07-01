Vaya Space is a hybrid rocket propulsion and SmallSat launch company that uses additive manufacturing to reduce the cost, improve performance, and enhance safety of space access. They offer frequent, reliable, economical, and environmentally-friendly small satellite launch opportunities with precise orbital placement. With a launch cycle of less than thirty days, Vaya Space provides flexible scheduling and mobile launch capability. Their mission management experts ensure successful payload delivery. Launch reservations for 2023 are currently being accepted.