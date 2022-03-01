← Company Directory
Varo Bank
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Varo Bank Salaries

Varo Bank's salary ranges from $102,900 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $383,075 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Varo Bank. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $215K

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $270K
Human Resources
$103K

What's your salary progression?

Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!

New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC

1 YOE Job hopped to mid-sized tech company: ~$100k

~3 YOE Job hopped to FAANG: ~$189k TC

5 YOE (new offer)...

84 94
84 94
Marketing
$155K
Software Engineering Manager
$383K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Varo Bank is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $383,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Varo Bank is $215,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Varo Bank

Related Companies

  • Figure
  • New York Life Insurance
  • Axoni
  • Betterment
  • Personal Capital
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources