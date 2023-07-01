← Company Directory
Utopia Global Wellness
    Utopia Global Wellness is a B2B digital wellness subscription platform backed by Google. They offer virtual live and on-demand wellness experiences, including mindfulness, yoga, pilates, and cultural movement. They also provide coaching, workshops, and retreats focused on wellness and DEI. Utopia SGW helps businesses, educational institutions, and organizations achieve their talent goals and promotes a healthy and happy lifestyle. They are a 100% Woman and Minority Owned Corporation and HUB (MWBE) Certified.

    utopiaspaandglobalwellness.com
    2021
    31
    $1M-$10M
