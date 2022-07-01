UPshow, the leading in-venue entertainment and marketing platform, is the first and only provider of white-labeled, digital interactive networks for retail and hospitality brands to engage customers and employees directly from their mobile devices.UPshow’s technology makes it simple for large brands to build and launch engaging and promotional experiences on thousands of in-venue TV screens creating a revolutionary in-venue network that drives customer and employee behaviors at the point of action.UPshow gives our customers the ability to control what actually goes up on their screens by allowing them to program hyper-local, brand-relevant content such as sports, news, e-gaming, sports odds/betting, viral videos, pay-per-view content, RSS feeds, social media, and interactive games.We help increase the number of new customers, the check size of their current customers, and the frequency in which customers come back and visit. With over 500 entertainment channels, UPshow is actively growing its content library with the most prolific rights owners.UPshow also provides a centralized cloud-based content management system that gives retailers complete control on how they program the experiences and offers on these networks, including by day-part, by region, venue, and even down to the individual screen, all done remotely. Retailers can run fleets of A/B tests and use UPshow capabilities to measure and optimize user behaviors. Retailers choose from available templates and content in UPshow’s library and create their own offers and marketing messages to display in harmony with entertaining content.UPshow's customers include hospitality, fitness, entertainment, and healthcare venues such as Burger King, Buffalo Wild Wings, Anytime Fitness, Dave and Busters, Chick-fil-A, MD Now, UFC Gyms, Dunkin Donuts, Sky Zones, and ATI Physical among others. Its network spans more than 25,000 screens in venues around the world and is doubling in size every year.As examples, Buffalo Wild Wings uses UPshow to operate their own BWW-branded “OT Channel”. Burger King uses UPshow to operate the BK-branded “KingBoard”. UPshow technology allows brands to create integrated TV-to-mobile activation experiences that drive new behaviors and commerce inside of their venues. The platform’s analytics display and measure the usage and ROI of all the content and interactive offers on these retailer-owned networks.