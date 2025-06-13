← Company Directory
University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at University of Phoenix totals $99K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for University of Phoenix's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/13/2025

Median Package
company icon
University of Phoenix
Software Engineer
Phoenix, AZ
Total per year
$99K
Level
II
Base
$99K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at University of Phoenix?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at University of Phoenix in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $111,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Phoenix for the Software Engineer role in United States is $99,000.

