United Integrated Services (USA) Corp. “UIS” was founded in Phoenix, Arizona in 2020. UIS is a U.S. subsidiary of United Integrated Services Co., Ltd. (UIS Taiwan) which was founded in Taiwan in 1982. UIS Taiwan is a cutting-edge innovator in facility technology research and development from design, materials, and work sequences to construction means and methods. UIS Taiwan has worked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and other Semiconductor Manufacturers to support the ever-increasing demand for the chip manufacturing capabilities throughout the world, especially in the United States.