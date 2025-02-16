← Company Directory
UMC
UMC Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at UMC totals NT$846K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UMC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
UMC
Model Engineer
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$846K
Level
Senior
Base
NT$846K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
2 Years
What are the career levels at UMC?

NT$5.19M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at UMC in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$1,037,952. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UMC for the Hardware Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$845,808.

