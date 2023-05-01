UGSI Solutions provides water quality management technologies and chemical feed solutions to municipal water & wastewater utilities and industrial clients. They offer a suite of cutting-edge technologies such as Microclor® on-site hypochlorite generation, Monoclor® RCS disinfectant residual management, and PAX tank and reservoir mixing systems, along with iconic brands such as Encore® metering pumps, Varea-Meter® flow meters, and Polyblend® and Dynablend™ polymer activation systems. They have over 100 years of experience and tens of thousands of installations, making them experts in chemical feed and disinfection.