Software Engineer compensation in United States at Udemy ranges from $162K per year for IC1 to $386K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $229K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Udemy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/14/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC1
$162K
$138K
$23.3K
$0
IC2
$172K
$151K
$21.8K
$0
IC3
$208K
$181K
$26.3K
$833
IC4
$258K
$207K
$50.2K
$1.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***