Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland at UBS ranges from CHF 99K per year for Employee to CHF 180K per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 112K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UBS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Employee
CHF 99K
CHF 96.2K
CHF 1.1K
CHF 1.7K
Authorized Officer
CHF 110K
CHF 108K
CHF 974.9
CHF 1.5K
Associate Director
CHF 143K
CHF 140K
CHF 572.9
CHF 2.2K
Director
CHF 180K
CHF 170K
CHF 0
CHF 10.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
