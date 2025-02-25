← Company Directory
UBS
UBS Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Switzerland at UBS ranges from CHF 99K per year for Employee to CHF 180K per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in Switzerland package totals CHF 112K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for UBS's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Employee
(Entry Level)
CHF 99K
CHF 96.2K
CHF 1.1K
CHF 1.7K
Authorized Officer
CHF 110K
CHF 108K
CHF 974.9
CHF 1.5K
Associate Director
CHF 143K
CHF 140K
CHF 572.9
CHF 2.2K
Director
CHF 180K
CHF 170K
CHF 0
CHF 10.8K
CHF 140K

What are the career levels at UBS?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at UBS in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 180,411. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at UBS for the Software Engineer role in Switzerland is CHF 112,258.

