Two Six Technologies
    Two Six Technologies provides cybersecurity and advanced technology solutions that support missions critical to U.S. national security.Our expertise includes R&D, innovation, productization and implementation in the technology fields of cyber, data science, mobile, microelectronics and information operations. We offer a family of operationally deployed products including Pulse, IKE™, SIGMA™, 8Wire™ and others.Major customers include DARPA, Department of State, U.S. Cyber Command, Department of Homeland Security and the broader Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. Two Six Technologies is a high-growth business with over 285 employees currently, and a global operational footprint that includes a technical presence in more than 40 countries, coupled with native proficiency in more than 20 languages.

    http://www.twosixtech.com
    Website
    2021
    Year Founded
    310
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

