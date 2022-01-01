← Company Directory
Gong
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Gong Salaries

Gong's salary ranges from $153,765 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant at the low-end to $283,410 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Gong. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $164K

Backend Software Engineer

Sales
Median $180K
Data Scientist
$216K
Human Resources
$283K
Legal
$250K
Management Consultant
$154K
Marketing
$185K
Product Manager
$211K
Recruiter
$278K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Gong is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $283,410. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gong is $210,700.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Gong

Related Companies

  • Clarifai
  • iManage
  • Pindrop
  • VideoAmp
  • Persado
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources