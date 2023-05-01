Tulip is a cloud-based platform that helps companies improve their operations by equipping their workforce with connected apps. It offers composability and edge connectivity to digitally transform processes, track production, and gain a real-time view of operations. Tulip's platform is used by companies of all sizes and industries to error-proof processes, boost productivity, capture and analyze real-time data, and continuously improve operations. The company is headquartered in Somerville, MA, with additional hubs in Munich, Germany, and Budapest, Hungary. It has been recognized as a Challenger on the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems and as a Best Place to Work in the Boston Area.