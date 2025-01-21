Software Engineer compensation in Taiwan at TSMC ranges from NT$1.51M per year for 31 to NT$2.84M per year for 33. The median yearly compensation in Taiwan package totals NT$1.9M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for TSMC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
31
NT$1.51M
NT$1.04M
NT$114K
NT$351K
32
NT$2.81M
NT$1.81M
NT$0
NT$993K
33
NT$2.84M
NT$1.79M
NT$47.5K
NT$1M
34
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
NT$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
