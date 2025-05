Shift is an all-in-one workstation that serves as a centralized hub for managing email accounts, web apps, calendars, and to-do lists. It helps users streamline their workflow and achieve their goals more efficiently. Shift caters to professionals, entrepreneurs, executives, consultants, marketers, academics, and lawyers across various industries. With over 1500 supported apps, Shift brings together emails, apps, to-do lists, calendars, and more into one simplified interface.