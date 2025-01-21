← Company Directory
Trendyol
Trendyol Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Turkey package at Trendyol totals TRY 896K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trendyol's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Trendyol
Software Engineer
Istanbul, IB, Turkey
Total per year
TRY 896K
Level
L1
Base
TRY 883K
Stock (/yr)
TRY 12.3K
Bonus
TRY 0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Trendyol?

Latest Salary Submissions
Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Trendyol in Turkey sits at a yearly total compensation of TRY 1,632,330. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trendyol for the Software Engineer role in Turkey is TRY 890,887.

Other Resources