Trade Republic
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Trade Republic Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Germany at Trade Republic ranges from €138K to €196K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Trade Republic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€156K - €178K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€138K€156K€178K€196K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Trade Republic, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Trade Republic in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €196,071. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Trade Republic for the Product Designer role in Germany is €137,915.

Other Resources