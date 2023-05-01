TopBloc is a technology consulting firm that specializes in fixed-time, fixed-price Workday deployment services and on-demand Workday support. They use proprietary automation technology to quickly deploy Workday's Human Capital Management, Payroll, and Financials business services, reducing timelines and eliminating inefficiencies. They offer ongoing support to optimize Workday solutions and provide in-tenant payroll processing support. TopBloc is a preferred Workday partner and recognized as one of the leading Workday Services Providers. They only post job openings on their website, Workday Jobs page, and LinkedIn.