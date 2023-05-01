Toolots is an online marketplace for industrial equipment, parts, and supplies, with a focus on emulating popular online marketplaces like Amazon and Aliexpress. They showcase the best industrial hardware from the US and China and plan to expand globally. Toolots provides comprehensive services for companies who produce industrial machinery and equipment, streamlining marketing, sales, warehousing, fulfillment, and after-sales service. They have strategically located warehouses, showrooms, distribution centers, and offices across the US, China, and Taiwan.