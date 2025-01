Tomo Networks is a fintech startup that simplifies the homebuying process by combining a faster mortgage process with top real estate agents. Founded in 2020 by Greg Schwartz and Carey Armstrong, the company has raised $70 million in seed funding and operates through its subsidiaries, Tomo Mortgage and Tomo Brokerage. Tomo Networks launched in 2020 and began operations in Seattle, Dallas, and Houston in 2021.