The Squires Group
    • About

    The Squires Group provides short-term, long-term, and permanent ERP, IT, Cyber, and Accounting/Finance experts to private and public sector clients. And we bring challenging jobs to talented professionals. We are based in Annapolis, MD, and serve clients throughout the Mid-Atlantic area and select national markets. We are a WBENC certified woman-owned business.The Squires Group was founded in 1995 as a provider of ERP services. Since then we’ve successfully served all kinds of commercial and government organizations. Startups. Fortune 500 companies. Huge government agencies. That success inspired us to create new divisions and expand our talent network.

    http://www.squiresgroup.com
    Website
    1994
    Year Founded
    75
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

