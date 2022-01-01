|PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
|15 days
|Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
|Offered by employer
|Health Savings Account (HSA)
| $1,200 for family coverage
|Employee Assistance Program
|Offered by employer
|Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
|up to 5 times of annual salary
|Life Insurance
|1x annual salary with a maximum of $1 million
|Business Travel Insurance
|Offered by employer
|Disability Insurance
|STD with 100% for 8 weeks+70%pay for 17 weeks; and LTD with 50% pay
|Unique Perk
|Family Support benefits - Discounts
|Unique Perk
|Surrogacy Assistance Plan - up to $10,000