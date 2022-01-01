← Company Directory
The New York Times Company
Work Here? Claim Your Company

The New York Times Company Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $1,095

Unique To The New York Times Company
  • Surrogacy Assistance Plan

    up to $10,000

    • Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Dental Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Dental Insurance

  • Gender Neutral Bathrooms

  • Health Insurance

  • Free Snacks $730

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    15 days

  • Pet Insurance

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

    $1,200 for family coverage

  • Gym Discount

    Gympass

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    up to 5 times of annual salary

  • Life Insurance

    1x annual salary with a maximum of $1 million

  • Maternity Leave

    20 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    20 weeks

  • Disability Insurance

    STD with 100% for 8 weeks+70%pay for 17 weeks; and LTD with 50% pay

  • Sick Time

    10 days

    • Home
  • Bereavement Leave

  • Adoption Assistance

    up to $10,000

  • Business Travel Insurance

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    +$270 / mo for parking

    • Other
  • Referral Bonus

  • Family Support benefits

    Discounts

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for The New York Times Company

    Related Companies

    • Brightcove
    • Microsoft
    • Oracle
    • Visa
    • ServiceNow
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources