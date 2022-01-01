← Company Directory
The New York Times Company
The New York Times Company Salaries

The New York Times Company's salary ranges from $64,675 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $349,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The New York Times Company. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Associate Software Egnineer $115K
Software Engineer $136K
Senior Software Engineer $202K
Staff Software Engineer $245K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Senior Product Manager $199K
Director $235K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $349K
Product Designer
Median $117K
Data Scientist
Median $157K
Accountant
$64.7K
Data Analyst
$119K
Data Science Manager
$163K
Human Resources
$162K
Marketing
Median $160K
Product Design Manager
$139K
Program Manager
$131K
Project Manager
$112K
Recruiter
$126K
Sales
$72.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$101K
Technical Program Manager
$150K
Vesting Schedule

33.3%

YR 1

33.3%

YR 2

33.4%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At The New York Times Company, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.3% vests in the 1st-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.3% vests in the 2nd-year (33.30% annually)

  • 33.4% vests in the 3rd-year (33.40% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The New York Times Company is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $349,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The New York Times Company is $139,194.

