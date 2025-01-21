← Company Directory
The Hartford
The Hartford Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United States package at The Hartford totals $109K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for The Hartford's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
The Hartford
Sr Data Engineer
Hartford, CT
Total per year
$109K
Level
Senior Staff Data Scientist
Base
$109K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
14 Years
Years exp
17 Years
What are the career levels at The Hartford?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at The Hartford in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $167,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Hartford for the Data Scientist role in United States is $115,000.

