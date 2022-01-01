The Hartford Salaries

← Company Directory
The Hartford
The Hartford's salary ranges from $51,740 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $299,880 for a Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Hartford. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $110K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $109K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $180K
Business Analyst
$51.7K
Data Science Manager
$218K
Information Technologist (IT)
$109K
Product Designer
$150K
Product Manager
$107K
Program Manager
$300K
Project Manager
$132K
Sales
$68.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$194K
Technical Program Manager
$164K
The highest paying role reported at The Hartford is Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $299,880. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Hartford is $131,838.

