CICP is a collaborative effort of Central Indiana's top corporations, foundations, and universities formed in 1999 to promote the region's growth and prosperity. It sponsors six initiatives, including AgriNovus Indiana, Ascend Indiana, BioCrossroads, Conexus Indiana, Energy Systems Network, and TechPoint, each addressing unique challenges and opportunities in areas such as agbiosciences innovation, workforce development, life sciences, advanced manufacturing and logistics, energy technology, and information technology.