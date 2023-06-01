testRigor is a codeless test automation tool that allows manual testers to build test automation via executable specifications in plain English 15X faster than with Selenium. It is a no-code automation testing tool for cross-system end-to-end testing, spanning web, mobile, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, and any other 3rd party systems in one simple test. The tests are written in plain English from the end-user's perspective, allowing for fast test development and dramatically reduced test maintenance efforts. It significantly improves collaboration within the company and is available as SaaS and on-premise versions.