Tenstreet represents a unique combination of capabilities and resources dedicated to finding new answers to the trucking industry’s toughest recruiting and driver management problems. Tenstreet combines state-of-the-art technology with innovative and strategic thinking that gives us great leverage in four distinct service areas - Recruiting, Safety, Onboarding, and Marketing. Over 14,400,000 IntelliApps have been received by recruiting teams at our over 1,500 client carriers.