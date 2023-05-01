← Company Directory
Tempus Ex
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Tempus Ex Salaries

Tempus Ex's salary ranges from $179,100 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $211,050 for a Chief of Staff at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Tempus Ex. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Chief of Staff
$211K
Software Engineer
$179K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tempus Ex is Chief of Staff at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $211,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tempus Ex is $195,075.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Tempus Ex

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Roblox
  • DoorDash
  • SoFi
  • Airbnb
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources