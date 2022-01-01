← Company Directory
Temasek
Temasek Salaries

Temasek's salary ranges from $10,612 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service Operations at the low-end to $218,900 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Temasek. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $74.8K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $145K
Data Scientist
Median $112K
Customer Service Operations
$10.6K
Data Analyst
$63.7K
Financial Analyst
$192K
Hardware Engineer
$54.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$219K
Project Manager
$29.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Temasek is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Temasek is $74,803.

