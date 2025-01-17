All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in India at Tekion ranges from ₹2.91M per year for L1 to ₹4.31M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.47M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tekion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹2.91M
₹2.49M
₹306K
₹118K
L2
₹3.41M
₹2.96M
₹451K
₹0
L3
₹4.31M
₹3.35M
₹864K
₹104K
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Tekion, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)