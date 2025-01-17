← Company Directory
Tekion
Tekion Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in India at Tekion ranges from ₹2.91M per year for L1 to ₹4.31M per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.47M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tekion's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Associate Product Manager
₹2.91M
₹2.49M
₹306K
₹118K
L2
Product Manager
₹3.41M
₹2.96M
₹451K
₹0
L3
Senior Product Manager
₹4.31M
₹3.35M
₹864K
₹104K
L4
Staff Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 1 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Tekion, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Tekion in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,806,546. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tekion for the Product Manager role in India is ₹3,791,780.

