Tecnics
    Headquartered in Houston, Texas (U.S.), Tecnics has a global presence with Regional Offices and Development Centers in Dubai (UAE), and Hyderabad (India). Founded in the year 1998, our collaborative workforce includes 400+ consultants and associates globally with an average of 20+ years of techno-functional experience.We maintain a diverse portfolio of clients and deliver high-quality IT solutions for their business success. We support multiple technology platforms including .Net, Oracle, SAP, Java, and much more. We implement & support various business applications including SAP, Oracle eBusiness Suite, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce, and so on. We provide 24x7x365 support to customers who are looking for outsourced development and IT management services.

    https://tecnics.com
    1998
    420
    $50M-$100M
