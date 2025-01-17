Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Tech Mahindra ranges from ₹390K per year for U1 to ₹2.18M per year for U4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.49M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tech Mahindra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus U1 Associate Software Engineer (Entry Level) ₹390K ₹388K ₹0 ₹1.7K U2 Software Engineer ₹609K ₹599K ₹0 ₹10.2K U3 Senior Software Engineer ₹1.52M ₹1.49M ₹0 ₹32.4K U4 Team Lead ₹2.18M ₹2.16M ₹0 ₹24.8K

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( INR ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

