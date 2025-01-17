Software Engineer compensation in India at Tech Mahindra ranges from ₹390K per year for U1 to ₹2.18M per year for U4. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.49M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tech Mahindra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
U1
₹390K
₹388K
₹0
₹1.7K
U2
₹609K
₹599K
₹0
₹10.2K
U3
₹1.52M
₹1.49M
₹0
₹32.4K
U4
₹2.18M
₹2.16M
₹0
₹24.8K
No salaries found
