All Mechanical Engineer Salaries
Mechanical Engineer compensation in India at Tech Mahindra totals ₹784K per year for U2. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tech Mahindra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Average Total Compensation
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
U1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
U2
₹784K
₹784K
₹0
₹0
U3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
U4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
