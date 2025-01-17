← Company Directory
Tech Mahindra
  Salaries
  Mechanical Engineer

  All Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Tech Mahindra Mechanical Engineer Salaries

Mechanical Engineer compensation in India at Tech Mahindra totals ₹784K per year for U2. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tech Mahindra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹852K - ₹989K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹751K₹852K₹989K₹1.09M
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
U1
Associate Mechanical Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
U2
Mechanical Engineer
₹784K
₹784K
₹0
₹0
U3
Senior Mechanical Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
U4
Team Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Add CompCompare Levels

What are the career levels at Tech Mahindra?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Mechanical Engineer at Tech Mahindra in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,089,556. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tech Mahindra for the Mechanical Engineer role in India is ₹750,787.

