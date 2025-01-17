All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in India at Tech Mahindra totals ₹3.3M per year for U1. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.27M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tech Mahindra's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
U1
₹3.3M
₹2.78M
₹0
₹523K
U2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
U3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
U4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
