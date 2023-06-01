TCARE is a data and analytics platform that helps manage social supports for family caregivers, resulting in high-impact health outcomes. Their solution has led to a 20% reduction in Medicaid LTC usage, 21 months delayed nursing home placement, and $20M in annual savings. They have served over 500,000 caregivers and are used by over 400 care professionals in 250 organizations across 17 states. TCARE is the only evidence-based, Medicaid 1115 approved, and ACL-accredited family caregiver solution in the country. They are also legislatively mandated as the family caregiver support program serving over 3000 caregiver-receiver dyads, saving the state's Medicaid program $20M annually.