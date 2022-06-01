Taylor Morrison is a national homebuilder and land developer with a whole lot of heart and the fearlessness to challenge the status quo. Whether we’re supporting our customers on the cusp of change to Make Moves, inspiring our team members to uphold our culture we affectionately call TMLiving and fulfill our promise to ‘Love the Customer,’ or innovating the homebuying experience into the very best it can be, it’s our people who fuel our passion for making Taylor Morrison the perfect place to call home. We’re honored to hold the title of America’s Most Trusted® Home Builder by Lifestory Research for six years running, and for being named one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2019 and 2020 and one of Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work in 2018 and 2020. Our efforts to make the homebuilding industry more representative and inclusive have also been recognized with a three-time inclusion on Bloomberg’s Gender Equality Index in 2019, 2020 and 2021. These accolades, paired with our esteemed company culture, unwavering commitment to sustainability, philanthropy and healthy living, and dedication to elevating the customer and employee experience make us a great choice for potential homebuyers and future team members alike. Today, Taylor Morrison and our family of brands build in 11 states and 22 major markets—securing us the No. 5 spot for the nation’s largest homebuilders. To make the homebuying journey as seamless as possible, we also offer a one-stop-shop experience through our suite of in-house financial services, including mortgage, title services and insurance. With a legacy spanning over 100 years, whether you’re considering joining our family as a customer, team member or valued trade partner, we can’t wait to welcome you home.