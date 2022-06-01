← Company Directory
Taylor Morrison
Taylor Morrison Salaries

Taylor Morrison's salary ranges from $119,595 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $123,615 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Taylor Morrison. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
$120K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$124K
Software Engineer
$122K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Taylor Morrison is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $123,615. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Taylor Morrison is $121,605.

