Tampa Museum of Art
    The Tampa Museum of Art, founded in 1920, offers engaging exhibitions and educational programs that focus on ancient, modern, and contemporary art. It houses one of the largest Greek and Roman antiquities collections in the southeastern United States and has a permanent collection that includes sculpture, photography, painting, and new media. The museum offers year-round studio art classes, lectures, and tours for all ages, as well as outreach programs that provide art therapy interventions to vulnerable populations. Located in downtown Tampa, the museum is open seven days a week.

    http://tampamuseum.org
    1920
    65
    $10M-$50M
