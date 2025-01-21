← Company Directory
Talabat
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Talabat Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United Arab Emirates at Talabat totals AED 434K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United Arab Emirates package totals AED 450K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Talabat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
AED --
AED --
AED --
AED --
Software Engineer II
AED --
AED --
AED --
AED --
Senior Software Engineer
AED 434K
AED 412K
AED 21.1K
AED 0
Lead Software Engineer
AED --
AED --
AED --
AED --
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AED 110K+ (sometimes AED 1.1M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute
What are the career levels at Talabat?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Talabat in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 546,605. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Talabat for the Software Engineer role in United Arab Emirates is AED 434,998.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Talabat

Related Companies

  • RentPath
  • Guild Mortgage
  • Just Eat
  • Skyscanner
  • Vanguard
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources