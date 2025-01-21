Software Engineer compensation in United Arab Emirates at Talabat totals AED 434K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United Arab Emirates package totals AED 450K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Talabat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
AED --
AED --
AED --
AED --
Software Engineer II
AED --
AED --
AED --
AED --
Senior Software Engineer
AED 434K
AED 412K
AED 21.1K
AED 0
Lead Software Engineer
AED --
AED --
AED --
AED --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
No salaries found
