← Company Directory
Talabat
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Talabat Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United Arab Emirates package at Talabat totals AED 372K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Talabat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Talabat
Product Designer
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
Total per year
AED 372K
Level
hidden
Base
AED 372K
Stock (/yr)
AED 20
Bonus
AED 0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
11+ Years
What are the career levels at Talabat?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve AED 110K+ (sometimes AED 1.1M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Talabat in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 748,107. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Talabat for the Product Designer role in United Arab Emirates is AED 336,019.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Talabat

Related Companies

  • RentPath
  • Guild Mortgage
  • Just Eat
  • Skyscanner
  • Vanguard
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources