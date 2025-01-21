← Company Directory
Talabat
Talabat Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in United Arab Emirates package at Talabat totals AED 456K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Talabat's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Talabat
Data Scientist
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
Total per year
AED 456K
Level
Senior Data Scientist
Base
AED 456K
Stock (/yr)
AED 0
Bonus
AED 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Talabat?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Talabat in United Arab Emirates sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 477,490. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Talabat for the Data Scientist role in United Arab Emirates is AED 335,992.

Other Resources