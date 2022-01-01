← Company Directory
Sysdig
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Sysdig Salaries

Sysdig's salary ranges from $102,000 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $303,973 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sysdig. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $210K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $240K
Customer Service
$147K
Financial Analyst
$186K
Human Resources
$102K
Marketing
$304K
Marketing Operations
$102K
Product Designer
$149K
Product Manager
$251K
Sales
$106K
Technical Program Manager
$239K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sysdig is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $303,973. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sysdig is $185,925.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sysdig

Related Companies

  • Expel
  • HackerOne
  • Infoblox
  • Lookout
  • ExtraHop
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources