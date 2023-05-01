← Company Directory
Syniverse
    About

    Syniverse is a global company that provides innovative software and services to transform mobile experiences and power the planet. Their secure global network reaches almost every person and device on Earth, and they process over $35 billion in transactions each year. They are trusted by the most recognizable brands, including mobile communications providers, global banks, and tech companies. Their LinkedIn page encourages respectful and encouraging conversation, and inappropriate content may be removed at their discretion.

    http://www.syniverse.com
    Website
    1987
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

