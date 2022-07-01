← Company Directory
Synergy Sports
    Synergy Sports’ vision is for global sports at every level to have the content and technologies to raise their game and create a more immersive experience. Synergy Sports strives to achieve this through building technology partnerships and patented products across the whole sports content value chain. For sport to deliver immersive experiences for its participants, fans, media and the wider community, it requires the best knowledge, products and implementation across the full content journey. For this reason Synergy Sports combines best-in-class solutions through internal development, close partnerships and strategic acquisitions. As a result, Synergy offers seamless workflows that change the game for how sport is organized, played, commercialized and experienced around the world.Synergy Sports is a division of Sportradar.

    http://www.synergysports.com
    2004
    420
    $50M-$100M
