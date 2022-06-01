← Company Directory
Sutter Health
    Sutter Health is one of the nation's leading not-for-profit healthcare networks, which includes award-winning physician organizations, acute care hospitals, surgery centers, medical research facilities and specialty services. Our team of 68,000 doctors, employees and volunteers proudly cares for Northern California. Our facilities and care centers are located in large, urban cities and small, rural communities, from the Pacific Coast to the San Joaquin Valley. You’ll find us in San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, the snowy mountains of the Sierra Nevada and Lake Tahoe, Napa Valley, Yosemite and the coastal redwoods. We even have an affiliate in Hawaii.Join us and be part of a dedicated group of professionals committed to putting patients’ needs first and achieving the highest levels of quality, access and affordability.

    http://www.sutterhealth.org
    1865
    55,000
    $10B+
