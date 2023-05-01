Surgery Partners owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the US, including ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals offering non-emergency procedures in various specialties. The company also provides ancillary services such as diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, physical therapy, and wound care. As of December 31, 2021, it owned or operated 126 surgical facilities in 31 states. Surgery Partners was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.