← Company Directory
Suncorp
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Suncorp Salaries

Suncorp's salary ranges from $46,956 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in Australia at the low-end to $201,000 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Suncorp. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $71.1K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Accountant
$49.6K
Actuary
$95.9K
Data Scientist
$87.3K
Human Resources
$47K
Information Technologist (IT)
$68.3K
Legal
$201K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Suncorp is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Suncorp is $71,093.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Suncorp

Related Companies

  • Snap
  • Roblox
  • LinkedIn
  • Databricks
  • Uber
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources