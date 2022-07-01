← Company Directory
StreetLight Data
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about StreetLight Data that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    StreetLight Data is the first company that makes it easy, affordable, and efficient to access real-world transportation data. We bring mobility patterns to light for planners, modelers, and engineers by giving them on-demand access to the best Big Data resources and processing software for transportation.Our online platform, StreetLight InSight®, is the only web application that lets you turn anonymous location data from millions of mobile devices into customized, actionable analytics. We make it easy to put Big Data to work for infrastructure and policy planning

    http://www.streetlightdata.com
    Website
    2011
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for StreetLight Data

    Related Companies

    • SoFi
    • Amazon
    • Lyft
    • Stripe
    • Tesla
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources