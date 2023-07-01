← Company Directory
Stellen Pacific
    Stellen is a veteran company in the power tool industry, specializing in the development of a tool-shed-in-a-box. With a passionate engineering team, they have reengineered and redesigned their products to create DOER, a 12-functions-in-one-box tool shed that is more reliable and durable. Stellen aims to expand their product line to include all handheld power tools in the future. Their innovative founder has patented the ONE(1) Grip, a detachable battery for various power tools. Stellen and its global business partners are united in their goal to promote excellence in product innovation and quality.

    stellendoer.net
    Website
    1900
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

