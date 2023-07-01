Stellen is a veteran company in the power tool industry, specializing in the development of a tool-shed-in-a-box. With a passionate engineering team, they have reengineered and redesigned their products to create DOER, a 12-functions-in-one-box tool shed that is more reliable and durable. Stellen aims to expand their product line to include all handheld power tools in the future. Their innovative founder has patented the ONE(1) Grip, a detachable battery for various power tools. Stellen and its global business partners are united in their goal to promote excellence in product innovation and quality.